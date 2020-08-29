Shelton Capital Management Has $260,000 Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 663,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.