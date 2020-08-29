Shelton Capital Management Has $258,000 Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 12,708.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 82,481 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $105.68. 419,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

