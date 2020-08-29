Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,301. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

