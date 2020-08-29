Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 843,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,101. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

