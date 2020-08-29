Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 615,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,280. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

