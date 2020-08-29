Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after purchasing an additional 81,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 371,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 189,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

