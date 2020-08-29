Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $512,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 32,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 1,022,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,013. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

