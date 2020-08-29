Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $9.87 on Friday, reaching $97.12. 3,251,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,780. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
