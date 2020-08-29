Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $9.87 on Friday, reaching $97.12. 3,251,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,780. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.