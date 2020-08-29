Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Exponent by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exponent by 132.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $82.35. 119,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,561. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $6,969,536 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.