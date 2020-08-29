Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth $66,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 384,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,927. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,181 shares of company stock worth $2,203,465 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

