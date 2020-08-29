SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on SGS in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $26.18 on Thursday. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.63.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

