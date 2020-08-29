Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Critical Comparison

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 1,193.70 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 260.55 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -17.27

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -221.07% -138.92% -121.18% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -757.61% -61.44% -45.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seneca Biopharma and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 7 5 0 2.42

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 9.99%. Given Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momenta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Seneca Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

