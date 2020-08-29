Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Cfra boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Semtech has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $528,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 219,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,480.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
