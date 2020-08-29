Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Cfra boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Semtech has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $528,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 219,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,480.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

