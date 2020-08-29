Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $77.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays raised National Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.