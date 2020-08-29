Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 195.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra downgraded First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

