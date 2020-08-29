Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Schlumberger worth $57,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,130,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

