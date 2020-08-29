SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SBE) Major Shareholder Sells $5,598,653.50 in Stock

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SBE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SBE opened at $10.20 on Friday. SC Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

About SC Health

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

