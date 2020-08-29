SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in SAP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in SAP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SAP by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $168.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

