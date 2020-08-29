Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.28. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 946,386 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 814,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.