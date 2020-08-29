Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.60. 511,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 740,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 283.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,202.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

