SALT Market Capitalization Reaches $7.82 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $13,693.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, Huobi, ABCC, Bittrex and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

