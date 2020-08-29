salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted salesforce.com’s ranking:

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $271.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $278.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,776 shares of company stock worth $145,724,013 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.