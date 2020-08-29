Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sabre posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 311.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,190,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,118. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 534,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 191,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

