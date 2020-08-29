Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.19). Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

RUTH opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $347.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $25.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

