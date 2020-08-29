Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock worth $11,636,316 over the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

