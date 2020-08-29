Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

RDS.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

