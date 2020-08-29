Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Head to Head Survey

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2.76% 4.69% 0.26%

Volatility & Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.30 $9.21 million $1.38 9.51 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.76 $4.52 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

