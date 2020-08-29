Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.95.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

