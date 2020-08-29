Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$107.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.87 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.95.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.07.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,352.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.