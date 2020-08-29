Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$107.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,352.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

