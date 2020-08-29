Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

