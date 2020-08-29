Royal Bank of Canada Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$73.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE NA opened at C$71.50 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 5.9799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.