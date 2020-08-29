Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.61. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.35.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

