Roth Capital Increases Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target to $11.00

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

