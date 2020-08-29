Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $701.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 56.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 66,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

