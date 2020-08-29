RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) Shares Down 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.