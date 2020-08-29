RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $48,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RingCentral by 141.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $293.36 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average of $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $1,110,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,662 shares in the company, valued at $71,542,195.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,573 shares of company stock worth $32,184,685. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.