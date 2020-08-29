Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company's support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. "

RMNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,306.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $451,371.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at $480,686.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,293 shares of company stock worth $1,993,479. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

