Richard J. Benjamin Sells 100,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cerus by 960.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.