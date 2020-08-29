RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 19,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 166,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17.

RHC Capital Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

