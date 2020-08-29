Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Autodesk, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Shares of ADSK opened at $247.39 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 438.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

