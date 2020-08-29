Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allovir’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allovir in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allovir’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Allovir has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

In related news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of Allovir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

