Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 148.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $93.81 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

