RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$0.85

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RediShred Capital news, Director Phillip Harry Gaunce purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$60,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,479.13.

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

