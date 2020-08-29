ReddCoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and C-Patex. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $33.53 million and approximately $28,955.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00064940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00740558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.01657109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,503.01 or 1.00240498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00149643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001738 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bisq, C-Patex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

