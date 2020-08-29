Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.