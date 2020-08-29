Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RAVN. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $883.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,482. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

