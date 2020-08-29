Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.