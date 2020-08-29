Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

RDWR stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

