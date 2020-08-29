QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $321,867.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $321,867.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.95 or 0.05545340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

