Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,351.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

